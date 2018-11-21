Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 21 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Manmohan Singh says Modi Govt not ready for probe into Rafale deal

Manmohan Singh says Modi Govt not ready for probe into Rafale deal
November 21
16:24 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who is in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, said Modi government is not ready for joint parliamentary committee to probe Rafale deal.

In press meet held in Indore, Manmohan Singh, said, ” The people of the country are suspicious of the Rafale deal, the opposition and various groups are demanding a joint parliamentary committee but Modi government isn’t ready for it. Isse pata lagta hai daal mai kuchh kaala hai.”

He said Narendra Modi’s 2014 job promises are now pipe dreams. He said that our nation is going through extremely challenging times for last 4 and a half years. Youth are suffering from acute joblessness.

Speaking on the failure of note ban, Singh said, “Demonetisation was a monumental failure. Modi Govt will never accept it; no black money was recovered. Demonetisation didn’t achieve any of the objectives that were stated by the Government.

Singh attacked the Centre for belittling credibility of government institutions. “We have witnessed how the credibility of our institutions like Parliament, CBI have been systematically denigrated. A careful, well-thoughtout and calibrated effort is being made by the powers to weaken these institutions, ” he said.

source: oneindia.com

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.