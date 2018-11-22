Comic Con Bengaluru Puts a Porn Graphic Novel in Kids’ Goodie Bag

NET Bureau

In a shocking incident, children who attended Comic Con Bengaluru were handed a pornographic graphic novel Saga. Outraged parents posted about it on social media and demanded an answer from Comic Con.

Brian K Vaughan’s Saga is an epic space opera/fantasy comic book series. The series is heavily influenced by Star Wars, and based on ideas Vaughan conceived both as a child and as a parent. The novel however, is not recommend for anyone below 17 years of age.

Milli Venkatesh, mother of two, feels that there is barely any content out there to engage children and thus one has to be all the more particular about what reaches the child.

Milli Venkatesh to The Quint “There are very few spaces or very few books out there that keep children engaged in a constructed fashion. I definitely don’t want the kids to see such explicit images because one doesn’t know what impact it can have on the kid. Even if it is in a cartoon form, it does not mean that it is consumable for the kids.”

Vaishali Sood, also a mother of two, is absolutely shocked by the gross negligence by Comic Con, Bengaluru.

Vaishali Sood to The Quint “One has barely spoken about sex or private parts with 7-9 year olds. And for them to encounter such graphic content at a seemingly ‘safe’ space is appalling. I’m sure the kids won’t understand anything but the imagery can sustain in their minds and have an impact in the long run.”

Comic Con is yet to release a statement about this incident. This story will be updated as and when we get the statement.

Source: Deccan Chronicle