Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 15 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

944 Youths Donate Blood on Valentine’s Day in Mizoram

944 Youths Donate Blood on Valentine’s Day in Mizoram
February 15
13:44 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Nearly one thousand Mizo youths thronged various mass voluntary blood donation camps on Wednesday as Mizoram celebrated Valentine’s Day with “Blood for your Valentines”.

The event – a tradition of sorts in the state since 2010, was organised by an Aizawl based Association for Voluntary Blood Donation (AVBD) in association with Music Domain Mizoram (MDM), Mizoram State Aids Control Society (MSACS) and Aizawl Civil Hospital Blood Bank.

All together 944 youths across the state donated their blood for the needy people on Wednesday – the second highest number of donors on after Valentine’s Day 2017, according to AVBD secretary K. Zothanpara.

Along with Aizawl, the mass blood donation drives were also held in all seven other district headquarters during which about 944 youths donated their blood under the banner “Show love, Give blood”.

-NNN

Tags
Blood for your ValentinesMizoram Valentine’s Day
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.