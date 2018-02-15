944 Youths Donate Blood on Valentine’s Day in Mizoram

Nearly one thousand Mizo youths thronged various mass voluntary blood donation camps on Wednesday as Mizoram celebrated Valentine’s Day with “Blood for your Valentines”.

The event – a tradition of sorts in the state since 2010, was organised by an Aizawl based Association for Voluntary Blood Donation (AVBD) in association with Music Domain Mizoram (MDM), Mizoram State Aids Control Society (MSACS) and Aizawl Civil Hospital Blood Bank.

All together 944 youths across the state donated their blood for the needy people on Wednesday – the second highest number of donors on after Valentine’s Day 2017, according to AVBD secretary K. Zothanpara.

Along with Aizawl, the mass blood donation drives were also held in all seven other district headquarters during which about 944 youths donated their blood under the banner “Show love, Give blood”.

