Thu, 20 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

A 68 Year Old Man From Germany Reached Assam on Foot

A 68 Year Old Man From Germany Reached Assam on Foot
December 20
13:55 2018
NET Bureau

Kuno Jakob (68),  from Germany, reached Assam yesterday on foot.

Kuno is a farmer by profession but since last one and half years he started traveling around the world on foot only with his stuff inside a piece of two-wheeler luggage.

He said, “I have started my  journey one and half years ago on foot and meanwhile I  have covered 14000 km, including 15 countries and 13 states of India .”

Now he reached a remote area of Barpeta. His next plan is to visit Myanmar through Guwahati along with seven sisters of the Northeast.

Further, he added, “Before going back to Europe at home I would visit Myanmar, Indonesia, Australia, South America, and North America and the secret of my  lifestyle is walking”

