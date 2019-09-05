A BUDGET THAT IGNITES HOPE

Continuing with the vision of creating a new Arunachal, the 2019-20 budget presented by Pema Khandu led government, aims at hitting the right balance in its attempt at delivering the goods. The blueprint infuses a lot of hope and optimism. Northeast today presents a detailed report.

Budget 2019-20 overview

The Arunachal government has laid out a progressive and an ambitious budget which can be n the budget estimates for this term, a revenue receipt of Rs 20857.92 crores and a capital receipt of Rs 1535.53 crores is projected, making the total receipts of Rs. 22393.45 crores as against total receipt of Rs. 21301.83 crores in revised estimates of 2018-19. State share of Central taxes has been pegged at a level of Rs 11571.00 crores as per the Union Budget 2019-20 and the projected states own tax revenue is projected as Rs 1440.00 crores. The non-tax revenue projection for 2019-20 has been pegged at Rs 1050.00 crores.

Budget in details

We are now going to discuss in details the various facets of the budget highlighting the major initiatives taken up in each category as laid out by Deputy CM of Arunachal Shri Chowna Mein who is also the Finance minister.

DOUBLING FARMERS INCOME BY 2022

The budget aims at doubling 90000 farmers’ income by 2022 by taking up revamping, reorientation and innovation initiatives and by removing intermediaries and involving more SHGs and FPOs. Efforts will also be high on enhancement of micro irrigation with a Top up of Rs. 2.20 Crore Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY).

Budgets were also allocated for Chief Ministers Sashakt Kisan Yojana (CMSKY) on the following aspects –

Improvement of Agri-mechanisation (Rs. 10 Crores) Augmenting Tea and Rubber plantations (Rs. 10 Crores) Introduction of alternate crops (Rs. 5 Crores)

GOOD HEALTH AND WELL BEING

CM Pema Khandu has always been vocal about the need for uplifting the health sector. The budget prioritizes the continuation of CMAAY as grant-in aid of Rs. 25 crores was allocated to the CMAAY society for running the scheme. The Mukhya Mantri Rogi Kalyan Khosh (MMRKK) will be continued in the districts for the purchase of drugs and consumables, minor repairs of health facilities, hiring of specialists etc. The upgradation and purchase of specialised equipment for TRIHMS has also been given a nod along with 5 District hospitals of Aalo, Tezu, Khonsa, Bomdila and Ziro to be upgraded into General Hospital.

GENDER EMPOWERMENT, DEVLOPMENT OF CHILDREN, CURBING DRUG ABUSE

To achieve all round development, women folks and children need to be empowered. Keeping that in mind, budget was allocated to construct juvenile homes in Changlang and Yupia and Working Women’s Hostel cum Destitute Home in Itanagar. The Dulari Kanya scheme will also be continued as Rs. 4 crores were pumped for its proliferation. Another highlight is the extension of maternity and child care leave benefits to female contingency and contractual staffs. Apart from that, several other infrastructural and awareness programmes are graphed out to fast track the upliftment of women and children.

SOCIAL JUSTICE AND INCLUSIVE DEVELOPMENT

In a bid to maintain social inclusiveness across age group the Chief Ministers Social Security Scheme providing old age pension, widow pension and disabled pension will be continued. A sum of Rs 35 crores has also been allocated for areas not covered under Border Area Development Program (Non-BADP) while funds have also been designated for Puroik Welfare Board. Apart from that a decent sum of Rs. 50 crores has been set for the development of Tirap, Changlang and Longding (TCL) Region.

ART AND CULTURE

Art and culture of a state strengthens the community awareness and helps in building camaraderie within the masses. Funds have been allocated for setting up of Tribal Cultural Centres in 18 District. The Department of Indigenous Affairs to formulate the guidelines for earmarking the corpus fund to the apex bodies of various tribes. A sum of Rs. 5 crores and Rs. 3 crores respectively has also been allotted for building of a Digital Museum in Itanagar and Multipurpose Cultural Complex in Pasighat. The government has also encouraged finalization of modified Roman scripts developed by communities by extending support to communities to develop their scripts.

QUALITY, AFFORDABLE AND INCLUSIVE EDUCATION FOR ALL

Education is the lifeline which channelizes development in all other spheres. The state government has decided to provide Rs 1,000 annually for elementary school students and Rs 2,500 annually for Class IX to Class XII students in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode for purchase of school uniforms. For this, Rs 33.75 crore has been proposed in this year’s budget.

Under integrated Samagra Shiksha Yojana more than 400 SSA/RMSA teachers will be regularized and more posts will be created for regularization of teachers under the scheme. The Chief Minister’s Samast Shiksha Yojana (CMSSY) will be continued and executed by respective Deputy Commissioners. Another 30 crores have allocated for upgradation of infrastructure in government schools.

SKILL DEVELOPMENT AND EMPLOYMENT GENERATION

Among the various developmental schemes undertaken by the government, Chief Minister’s Yuva Kaushal Yojana (CMYKY) scheme will be continued as Rs. 10 Crore has been allotted for the same. That aside, training of 3000 beneficiaries with assured placement of at least 70% of the trainees under Deendayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU GKY) programme has been finalized. To promote entrepreneurial spirit among the youth, a subsidy package of Rs. 10 crores have been allocated for entrepreneurs of Arunachal Pradesh which will allow them to avail loan under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swavalamban Yojana. A number of self-help and co-operative schemes have also been envisioned keeping in mind the employment generation and to empower youth of the state to earn a livelihood.

UNLOCKING THE TOURISM POTENTIAL

CM Pema Khandu has already made his intentions clear regarding his plans on making the state a tourist hotspot. He and his group of delegates have already met with top Bollywood honchos in the month of June to discuss the state’s scopes and prospects in becoming a destination for film-making and shooting. The state boasts of scenic and exotic locations which is yet uncharted by the film-makers of the country.

The plan is to set up Tourism Society in 8 districts of East Kameng, Papum Pare, Namsai, Shi Yomi, Upper Siang, Lower Siang, Upper Subansiri and Tirap as they will be provided Rs. 50 Lakh each to do the preliminary works. A package of Rs. 4 crores have been allotted to create integrated framework of tourism promotion involving Tour Operators, Home Stays, Tourist Guides, Tourist Information Centres and Creation of Eco Tourism Infrastructure. Chief Minister’s ParyatanVikasYojana (CMPVY) is aimed at augmenting the tourism trade in the state by giving financial assistance by way of subsidies for Homestays.

SPORTS AND YOUTH AFFAIRS

The sport loving state has taken up some path-breaking projects to elevate the stature of sports. Rs. 5 crores has been designated for identification of permanent site in TCL region for the construction of Sports Academy. 3 Centers of Excellence in Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy in Boxing, Weightlifting and Martial Arts have also been proposed in the budget. Besides, Rs. 1.5 crores has been assigned for conducting of Northeast Youth Festival in the state.

RESILIENT INFRASTRUCTURE

Infrastructure has been given a serious look-in because good quality roads and office space does make a difference in elevates the proper functioning of work. The budget allocates Rs.4000 crores in three phases for the construction of Potin-Pangin stretch under Trans-Arunachal Highway. Another 100 crores have been designated for the Chief Minister Comprehensive State Road Plan 2019-2024. Construction of Common Directorate Complex and Office complex for SHRC/ Lokayukta/ Women Commission etc has also been mentioned in the budget. Rs. 30 Crore has been slotted for the repairing and maintenance of Repair and maintenance of PMGSY roads.

SUSTAINABLE CITIES

Cities attract tourism and play a vital role in improving business and economy. Keeping that in mind a reasonable amount of budget has been allocated. For the development of external infrastructure of Hollongi Airport Rs 30 crores have been granted. Budget was also issued for the acquiring of landfill sites in towns and procurement of trucks, JCBs, sanitation equipment for door to door collection and strengthening of garbage collection system. To improve the transport sector, Rs. 10 crore has been allotted for the procurement for new buses.

WATER SECURITY

An additional budget of 100 crores has been assigned for “Water for all by 2024” by converging Government of India and state schemes. Additionally, 20 new & innovative water conservation cum multipurpose projects have been proposed in the budget along with the completion of the Pilot project for solar power operated smart drinking water purification system at Jia-Bolum-Bukam area.

AFFORDABLE AND CLEAN ENERGY

Rs. 10 crores was allocated to downstream missing links of 33 KV and 11 KV lines to connect with the infrastructure created under ‘Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening of Transmission and Distribution System’. Besides, budget was also designated for LED Street Lighting in urban townships, Solar Power plants in District Administrative Buildings and procurement of Solar Power plants in District Administrative Buildings.

DIGITAL ARUNACHAL

Since digital is the way forward, implementation of PFMS e-Payment will be introduced to enhance transparency, larger digital payment footprint and better fiscal management of schemes. Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS) to be implemented to integrate all the Treasuries, DDOs, Finance, Planning and Investment for efficient financial planning. There are plans to introduce state of the art Mobile Digital info-education theater in five districts of Pasighat, Ziro, Namsai, KurungKumey and Tawang.

CLEAN AND GREEN ENVIRONMENT

As a step towards achieving cleanliness, launching of Clean-Green Arunachal Campaign will be done under which it is envisaged to plant 1 Crore trees in next 5 years. Budget is also allocated for construction of new PCCF office as a modern Green Building and Up-gradation of Biological Park in Itanagar.

TRANSFORMING RURAL ARUNACHAL

Rs 50 crore has been assigned as top up subsidy for rural housing under the Chief Ministers Rural Housing Scheme of Rs 50,000 per beneficiary. Another 60 crores have been allotted for continuation of Chief Ministers Adarsh Gram Yojana. Additionally, Vermi-composting in 75 villages and waste bins in villages will also be set up.

MINERAL RESOURCES

To strengthen the APMDTCL for payment of additional levy to the Coal Controller Rs. 32 crores have been assigned. Additionally, budget has been assigned for survey and investigation of limestone deposits and exploration of Iron-ore deposits.

MEDIA AND ACCESS TO INFORMATION

Media plays an important in bridging the gap between government and common masses. Rs 3 crores have been allotted for grassroots awareness campaign on government schemes through Arunachal Rising Campaign. A Scholarship will be introduced of Rs. 2 Lakh each to 20 meritorious students pursuing Masters in Mass communication/Journalism. Budget for additional infrastructure for Press Club and Arunachal Literary Festival 2019 is also allocated.

PEACEFUL SOCIETY

“HAMARA ARUNACHAL ABHIYAN” (HAA) will be launched by the Arunachal Pradesh Police to educate and eradicate the evils of modern society. Procurement of anti-riot equipment, surveillance, mobility and other modernization equipment along with strengthening and infrastructure upgradation of the Police Training Centre, Banderdewa has also been assigned budgets. The budget also talks about upgradation and construction of new judicial infrastructure in districts and construction of High Court Building.

GOVERNANCE & POLICY REFORMS

A wide range of governance and policy reforms are planned out by the government to maximize the delivery of outcome to the common masses. An Outcome Budget booklet which contains measurable targets and indicators against each goal and schemes to achieve the 17 SDGs will be introduced to aligning the resource allocation with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Likewise, budgets are allocated for revamping and elevating various other aspects and departments.

Speaking to Northeast Today, senior journalist Nisiram Dodum described, “The budget appears to be well rounded with every aspects of the state getting a serious look in. The implementation will obviously be the key. The fact that the budget is laid out keeping in mind the future, is really motivating. The vision clearly is to look ahead and explore newer and more potent governance mechanisms.