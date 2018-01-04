A Dictator Departs

December Edition, Bhrigu Talukdar

After 37 years rule of Robert Mugabe, the President of Zimbabwe had to finally climb down from the apex position. Probably one of those rulers who rose as a hero then became a villain in the long run, Mugabe had come to power in year 1980 which was a year of reckoning for Zimbabwe. It was quite some time now that Mugabe had been under the scanner. So much so that his mode of governance was seen to be more and more dictatorial in nature even if Zimbabwe claimed to be a democracy. And to be candid about it there was not much indication that this was about to change for the Zimbabweans. At the same time the machinations and actions of Mugabe was making him more and more unpopular among both the masses and the public institutions of Zimbabwe. His party, the parliament and the Army were becoming more and more restive of his actions.

The last few years of Mugabe’s regime have not been a very comforting one for Zimbabwe. Mugabe was the all powerful man in its politics with no one there to challenge his authority. The Economy of Zimbabwe was virtually in ruins and so on. But as he was getting old and his second in rung Emerson Mnangagwa was getting ready to replace him, Mugabe’s wife Grace Mugabe tried to pave her way to power using their lackeys in the parliament. It was then when the political balance of Zimbabwe reached a tipping point and the political moves fell like dominoes in Zimbabwe.

As the machinations of Grace Mugabe were becoming more and more apparent and Robert Mugabe’s support for doing so, his ‘Zanu PF party’ became more and more concerned. Emerson Mnangwa, become confrontational with Mugabe trying to secure his power. But Mugabe hit back with his clout and got him removed him as the president of the party.

However, Mugabe was losing his popular support base among the Zimbabwean public which gave his detractors both in the parliament and the party a window of opportunity to move against Mugabe himself, who was virtually untouchable till this moment. The Parliament of Zimbabwe prepared itself to impeach Mugabe and due to his lack of support Mugabe could not have fought off easily. However Mugabe was adamant on not giving up power and the position of President-ship of Zimbabwe. It seemed that the parliament and the president were on a path of confrontation leading to constitutional crises in Zimbabwean polity. This confrontation was not simply confined to the halls of the parliament but it spilled over to streets of Zimbabwe as well. The Protests of the people were by and large against president Mugabe.

The Army of Zimbabwe did not remain a passive spectator as this high voltage political drama was unfolding in the streets, ruling party and the parliament. To maintain law and order it had rolled out its tanks on 14th of November. It leads to an escalation that Mugabe had not foreseen and prepared for. General Constatino Chiwega led this military takeover so that Mugabe resigns from his post. Mugabe was detained but still Mugabe remained adamant perhaps thinking that whatever support he had left would help him weather this political onslaught. But the protests on the street became bigger and bigger and that to against Mugabe. This led to the consequent weakening of the position of Mugabe. He was hit hard again when the parliament tabled the impeachment plan of Mugabe making it difficult for him to be at power. And on November 21, 2017, Mugabe blinked and he resigned marking the end of his thirty seven year rule. The coming down of Mugabe was celebrated all over Zimbabwe and activists claimed this to be the second independence day.

Emerson Mnangagwa was reinstated as the president of the ruling PF Zanu party and he is ready to become the president of Zimbabwe. But the question lingers is that is he the best possible alternative for the country. He is considered to be as repressive as Mugabe and for his exploits he is known as the ‘Crocodile’. At the same the time the new president and the ‘new’ Zimbabwe under his rule has a daunting task ahead. Zimbabwe needs a stable political government which would provide a platform for the country to progress. The Economy needs a major boost for that purpose. Perhaps it would help that Mnangagwa is seen as pro business. But at the same time the bigger question shall remain whether the populace of Zimbabwe can hope for better tomorrow compared to the past that had to endure under Mugabe.

(The author is a freelance writer based in Delhi)