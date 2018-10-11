A Fishy Affair: 6 Ballygunge Place

September Edition, Bon Appetite

Located at Lachit Nagar, Guwahati, 6 Ballygunge Place offers an old-school Kolkata charm in an upscale setting. The idea of, this restaurant took shape in 2015 to provide a newer Bengali culinary experience to the city. Chirasmrita Devi explores more…

First Words

Since its inception, 6 Ballygunge Place has established itself as a top-notch authentic Bengali cuisine restaurant. The flagship restaurant in Kolkata has won numerous awards and recognition from esteemed organizations like Lonely Planet, National Geographic, American Express, The Telegraph and many more. Among the glitterati who have patronized the place are luminaries like Rishi Kapoor, Asha Bhonsle, Sourav Ganguly, Nasiruddin Shah, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, Twinkle Khanna, Shaan, Brett Lee and many others. It is also the first retail outlet in India to register its address as a trademark.

The Menu

The menu meets most of the expectations of a Bengali palate. Be here for splendours like Hilsa Cutlet, Bhetki paturi, Chitol Macher Mutha and many more. What makes this place unique is the variety of fish items, the quintessential Bengali food choice. Ballygunge also happens to be the first restaurant in the region to organise ‘Ilish Festival’ which is a much-awaited fest for the Ilish lovers in the city. The Ilish festival is aligned with the season and availability of the fish and the menu has been curated by Celebrity Chef Sushanta Sengupta, Director, 6 Ballygunge Place.

The festival menu at 6 Ballygunge Place had other tantalizing Ilish items like Aam Tel Ilish, Purbhora Morich Ilish, Ilish Maach Diye Biryani, Kalojeere Bata Ilish and much more. The festival also offered a comprehensive Ilish Thali, priced at Rs. 1,100 (plus GST), consisting of a number of Ilish specialties like Ilish Macher Tel, Ilish Macher Dim Bhaja, Ilish Macher Mathadiye Kochu Saag, Badami Ilish Macher roast and finally concluding the meal on a sweet note with a lip-smacking Ilish Peti Sandesh. The festival special dishes are priced between Rs 275 to Rs. 600 plus GST.

The Festival

Speaking about the festival, Chef Sushanta Sengupta said, “Ilish festival is synonymous with 6 Ballygunge Place and it has become a part of our yearly festival calendar. We started this festival much before other restaurants. However, the availability of the good and fresh Ilish becomes a concern at times and hence we time our festival with the availability of fresh fish. This year we have innovative items like Purbhora morich Ilish, Badami Ilish maacher roast, Aam Tel Ilish etc.”

The service is courteous. You’ll be served by well-trained staff whose topmost priority is not just to serve food but make sure that you enjoy it as well. The minimilastic decor adds to the ‘wow’ factor of the restaurant, with not-too-funky but sophisticated motifs all around. Approximately Ballygunge has a capacity of 70-80.

Final Words

This perfect combination of ambiance, taste and service can be found in Ballygunge at a not so pocket-friendly price. But, it’s worth it. Once you have come to this place, Ballygunge becomes that one destination where you should go out of your place for.