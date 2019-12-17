A Hero among the ‘Sheros’

A lot of challenges dot a woman’s path to success, but many have taken on the mantle to power through them all and succeed against all odds. Here’s a success story of women empowerment, led by a distinguished father of the Jesuit province that changed the lives of many in the rural areas of Sonitpur. Ashif Shamim writes about this inspirational journey

Father Oscar Pereira belongs to the Jesuits of the Bombay province, he came chiefly to start social work for the whole of northeast through the Jesuit organisation. The initial start began with the promotion of the Self Help Groups (SHGs). Within a year the organisation got recognised from the Government. Currently, it is funded by Caring Friends, Mumbai (Through Action North East Trust, Bongaigaon) and Assam Investment Advisory Society.

Father Pereira’s journey to Balipara and the subsequent steps taken to establish the MASK (Mahila Shakti Kendra) foundation in a place unknown to him is quite interesting and inspiring.

While visiting the organisation, I was fortunate enough to meet him. He comes in every four months in Balipara to monitor their works and provide assistance to anything that needs immediate attention. After the establishment of MASK in 2002 and the registration in 2006, Father Pereira handed over the charges of the organisation to these women engaged with MASK right from its inception.

“These women were the first Self Help Group (SHG) Members of MASK. They knew nothing about NGOs of SHGs and were completely raw in this field. Gradually after going through training and looking into the SHGs accounts, minutes and everything in a proper format, they were becoming experts and within a year or so they were accompanying me in the training programmes,” said Father Pereira.

“They are the flag bearers in their neighbourhoods and societies. Looking at their hard work and dedication, a lot many others joined and became a part of MASK. From an ordinary village girl who knew nothing about administrative works today is the in charge of projects worth lakhs. They are today experts in handling accounts of SHGs in trial balances, balance sheets, and double entry system without having a formal degree in B.com,” he added.

It all started under the guidance of Father Pereira, and today they are all independent to carry out their own works. Although the staff is limited, their engagement with various sectors and its people makes them one big family.

The efforts and dedication of Popy Marak, Eliza Boro and Sushila Sangma under the guidance of Father Pereira have changed the lives of many. Marak is the Assistant Director, Boro, is the Secretary cum Director and Sangma, is the Joint Secretary of MASK at present. MASK has brought several communities together who work hand in hand with MASK, side-lining their caste, creed, and gender biases.

“When I first got to know about this organisation, I knew nothing about NGOs or SHGs, it was completely new and raw. Gradually we held ourselves together and with the help of Father Pereira we began our journey, it wasn’t easy at first, winning the trusts of any community or its people, we had to face a lot of criticisms but together we have overcome all our hurdles and never looked back. Today when we recollect our memories, we can proudly say that one decision of ours made all the change,” said Marak, the Assistant Director of MASK.

MASK completed more than 20 projects both local and international. Its engagement with companies like the Tata Memorial Trusts, Azim Premji Foundation, Dabur, Google project, Paul Hamlyn Foundation, State Government Projects, NABARD, etc. have changed the lives of many.

Engagement of the rural people in these projects and sustaining their livelihoods through various CSR projects has nourished their children and the community at large.

Currently, MASK has been implementing a livelihood project supported by THF-NFI since 2015. At present there are around 15 staff in MASK, they look and cater to the needs of almost 70 villages in the Sonitpur district.

“The journey of MASK was not easy. We had to face a lot of criticisms from the community that we came from. We were morally degraded and lost hope at times. It was the constant help and support of father Pereira that kept us all going,” said a member of MASK.

MASK is a Federation of over 100 SHGs spread out in 33 villages in Balipara Block of Sonitpur District. On 01 April 2002, 25 SHGs came together and formed themselves into a Federation. MASK has been working for the socio-economic development of the marginalized and poor with special emphasis on women’s empowerment since its registration in the year 2006.

MASK today owns its own plot of land and the office is constructed as a residence for those employees who are from far off places. Funds are allotted timely by various organisations and through those funds, it caters to the wants of its employees as well as the organisation.

Father Pereira took the first step to recognize the need for unity amongst these downtrodden communities. His vision to engage the womankind in these activities and providing them the necessary platforms to cater to their needs is quite commendable.

Father Pereira is today 71 years of age, and yet his energy and vigour to work for the communities has not vanished. Even today he looks after the training and management of several Jesuit provinces in Northeast.

Like Marak, Boro and Sangma there are hundreds of women who dream of an elevation. Due to certain social evils, community problems these women are neglected and their dreams are shattered inside the four walls. MASK provides a platform for not only the women but the men and the society at large. It commits to break the social barriers that prevail in society through talks, interactive sessions, trainings, etc. MASK has been reaching out to its people with a positive commitment to sustain the livelihood towards any strata of the society.