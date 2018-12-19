A Journey to the First Snow

November Issue, Travel

There are days, where you shut down those windows, get up and say “it’s enough”, cater your pretty things and get out to the streets, run to the world amazing landscapes and make stories and mates which you never would have known or seen, that’s when you become a storyteller, a voyager who would have made every new place HOME. Dr Apurba Chanda is sharing such a passionate travel story, in which she shall show the unexplored beauty of Sikkim.

DAY 1

Boarding the Garib Rath Express, we scheduled our arrival to New Jalpaiguri station in the morningso that we don’t waste the entire day. We were already excited, seeing the foggy dawn, standing there almost an hour planning how to reach Gangtok. We finally decided to use public transportation and hence from the Siliguri bus stand we took the road to Gangtok and going through several small towns and pretty hill villages, along the river Teesta.

Gangtokor popularly they call it Hill Cut, is no less than a beautiful flower pot decorated in different colours and topped with the Rhododendron. We started the day at our first destination with some clicks on the street, walks through the small corridors and climbing the stairs around MG Marg.

Tourists, local people and some thousand uncountable voices you can hear during peak hours of the day in this market. But we couldn’t stop there because the roads were so twisty and the beauty of the downhill of the city attracted us to climb another kilometre or so for the view from the top.

The market here closes early; so after the snacks, we booked tickets for our next destination with a travel agency. You can find various options at different ranges and cars for North Sikkim and Nathula Pass. I will suggest for shared Sumo, it costs reasonable and you can have the feel of travelling in groups.

So, the exciting evening ending with delicious local dishes and the sip of red wine.

DAY 2

Road trip-it was a perfect day to start a long day. Our plan was to visit the Yumthang Valley, which is at an altitude of about 13,000 metres. Also known as the Valley of Flowers, it’s known well for its dynamic beauty.Waking up to a chilly morning, we all hurried out with our backpacks to our booked Sumo, which was to take us to Yumthang, via Lachung, a small hill town where we would halt for a night stay.

With the few drops still settled on the panes, we started our maiden journey to Yumthang. It was a drive of about 280kms, and we drove through the hills, by the beautiful water sources of nature. We started early, so we could halt at various spots for sight-seeing, A fresh cup of tea made up of Yak milk and Maggie in breakfast made us feel euphoric for continuing the journey towards Lachung.

Lachung is a small village above 2700m of sea level, beautified by chilly winds in the evening, rhythmic sound of the river Lachung and shy hilltops covered in clouds in the morning.

Reaching Lachung by dead end of the evening, we halted at a place where several other tourists and their families stayed for the night. It was a local hill village hut type, cosy and with the smell of the mountain straw.

DAY 3

The final route, from the village of Lachung to Yumthang, was a landscape, a painting of an acrobatic nature with manmade breathtaking roads in between the snow-capped peaks. A 50km road was ahead of us to cover for our destination at Zero Point, Yumthang.

We started early after a minimal breakfast and each one of us was equally excited but for me, it was something more than just excitement; SNOWwas all that in my head. Soon we started the journey and those feelings of being excited got mixed with the alluring beauty of nature above a thousand meters from the sea. Frozen white leaves marked the descent of winter. Streams of the river were marginally narrowed down to those frozen ice; I wish I could explain exactly how crystalline each piece of broken ice was.

Finally, after a two and half hour journey, we reached YUMTHANG, above 13,000 feet the sea. It looked like a frozen world, a woman wrapped in white.

Reaching up to the valley, we were awestruck. The silence of the resting lake by the mountain, merging of glaciers, the peaks of Himalayas, grazed the landscape. At such an altitude, standing in front of these massive forms of Nature, I felt a little minuscule living without a reason.

The frozen fern leaves looked like inhabited thatch on a mountain hut, the floating ice over the frozen lake looked as if they are waiting to be kissed and frozen by the warm sunlight which just rose between the peaks. The entire landscape glistened.

While coming back we defined Sikkim as crafted with wonderful and unique combinations of landscapes, the beauty is surreal, captivating and untouched.