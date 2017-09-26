A Melodious Concourse of Emancipation

August Edition, Music, NET Bureau, Chirasmrita Devi

Time and again, artists have fallen prey to this so-called ‘Self- Censorship’ fearing to cause offence or incite violent reactions from the mob and media. Weapons like ‘decency’, ‘ethics’ and ‘morality’ have often been swung upon the artists suppressing their freedom of expression. Attempting to create an open platform for the musicians and music enthusiasts, Rupom Chetia Bora and a band of musical vagabonds, came up with this innovative concept of open gig sessions- FREEDOM JAM- which was designed exclusively for, of and by the Philharmonics!

In conversation with Northeast Today, Rupom Chetia Bora delves in further.

NET: What, exactly, is Freedom Jam?

Rupom: Freedom Jam is an open musical jam session which is held annually.It’s a platform where musicians, music lovers and random public are welcomed to participate and sing out the paeans of freedom together. In simple words, it’s a way of self expression through musical recitals as music is beyond barriers. These jam sessions provide the performers the freedom to express their thoughts and emotions through music.

NET: When did Freedom Jam begin?

Rupom: Freedom Jam’s maiden performance was held on the evening of August 15 in 2009 on the streets of Guwahati. In front of the Gauhati Commerce College, these impromptu jam sessions were performed by musicians and music enthusiasts like Arzoo, Rupom, Mrinal, David, Aiyushman, Rabiul, Deepak, Joshua, Sashanka, Jeetu, Prajwal along with hundreds of other music geeks.

NET: What was the main aim or goal behind organizing Freedom Jam?

Rupom: The basic idea behind organizing Freedom Jam is to spread the message of peace and love through the universal language of music for music has the ever compelling power to rouse the senses, prompt the emotions and surpass the boundaries of heart and soul.

NET: To what extent Freedom Jam has been successful in achieving this goal?

Rupom: The success of Freedom Jam lies in the fact that there are no big names or stars involved with it, yet, throughout the last 10 years of celebrations we have been fortunate enough to receive huge amount of support from the masses and philharmonics along with positive reviews from many musical celebrities of the city.The jam is thoroughly ‘by the people, for the people’ and everyone is free to come and join. The musicians would bring their own guitars and other instruments and jam together, while the crowd would throng at the busy Commerce College point at sundown. No backdrops, No logos. The sole motive of the session is to celebrate the spirit of Independence Day through music.

NET: Which of the known personalities have performed so far?

Rupom: Whether celebrity or common man, our stage is open for every music enthusiast. But, to name a few, Amitabh Baruah, Hridoy Goswami, Joshua Queah, BB Hagjer, Amlandeep Das, Tana Devraj, Gaurav Mama Saikia’s band Swadhyay, David , Bibhash Pathak , Silver Laima and many other bands and artistes from different parts of Northeast have thrilled the stage of Freedom Jam with their performances.

NET: Why have you chosen August 15?

Rupom: Gone are the days when people were excited about Independence Day. This day is gradually losing its significance, especially among the younger generation. Ironically, most of the time, people are scared to step out of their houses on ‘Independence’ Day owing to the violence that mars every year in different parts of the country. However, we believe in the great healing powers of music. It has got the charm to extract people out of their shells, soothing and allaying their fears.

Freedom Jam is an attempt, from our side, to unite people and celebrate the D-day in a distinctive way. Let’s give music a chance for Peace and Freedom.

Fan Speaks

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the last two seasons of Freedom Jam. This is a new concept where like-minded people who have a taste for good music assemble and they sing and make merry. I am happy to be a part of it as an audience,” Dushmanta Goswami, freelance photographer.

“I find it quite inspirational. The festival means celebrating our independence, which was earned after years of struggle. With every year, the gig is getting better and polished and I wish that Freedom- Jam goes on to become one of its kind musical festival in the country,” Rajib Lochan Goswami, Guwahati-based journalist.

“I am in love of this idea of celebrating Independence Day through the language of music. Even though I am not a music geek, but I love coming to this gig,” Dr. Pranjit Das.