A NAME ELSEWHERE

Prantik Deka

A number of Assam’s budding artistes and technicians, seeking better opportunities, are scattered all over the country. Like numerous aspiring artistes making a name for themselves in cinema and serials, one particular artiste, who, besides acting in several Hindi films, has played the leading lady in Telugu and Bhojpuri movies as well. She is Indranee Talukdar.

Hailing from Guwahati, Indranee went to Mumbai to pursue her post-graduation studies and joined the University of Mumbai, but soon enough, found her true calling when she decided to be an actress. She decided to stay on in Mumbai with the support of her parents. She worked steadily, while mostly concentrating in small-budget movies. Besides Hindi films, offers to act in South Indian movies also came to her kitty. She is now also acting in Bhojpuri films.

Indranee made her debut in Hindi movies with the 2015 release Lateef, where she acted opposite the versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film, directed by Israr Ahmed, received critical appreciation. It was quite a lifting experience for Indranee to act with someone like Nawazuddin Siddique, who is known for his critically acclaimed performances. After Lateef, she acted in the Hindi film Aparichit Shakti, where she was paired opposite the popular comedian Rajpal Yadav. Indranee received a fair amount of appreciation for her role.

Indranee also acted in the first film made in the Magahi language — Devan Misir, a biopic on the life of this renowned poet. Censored in 2018, the film released in Bihar last year. She acted in the role of the poet’s wife. Deven Misir bagged most of the awards at the Jharkhand National Film Festival last year.

Indranee was conferred with the Dr Radhakrishna Memorial Award for her performance in the film Khandala Night. She worked with the likes of Shakti Kapoor, Sunil Pal, Murli Sarma, among others, in the Hindi film Horror Love Story. She has also acted in a number of item songs in Hindi and regional movies.

Indranee Talukdar has recently wrapped up the shooting for the Assamese film Dwipen Gandhi, which is being produced by Sanjive Narain and directed by Kangkan Rajkhowa, and features veteran actor Bishnu Kharghoria in the title role. The film’s cast of artistes also includes Nipon Goswami, Dinesh Das, Aimee Barua, Ashrumoni Bora, etc. She wishes to act in more such Assamese films in the future.