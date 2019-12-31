A non-violent and disciplined protest is the strength of people: AASU

NET Bureau

The ‘Bojro Hunkar’ program led by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and 30 other ethnic organizations was a success. Over 3,000 people joined the agitation to register their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the playground of Chungajan under Dhansiri subdivision in Golaghat district on Sunday. The agitators rent the air with various slogans.

Expressing their resentment against the government’s ‘oppressive’ policy, the agitators said that the Act would not be accepted at any cost. By following the path of Mahatma Gandhi, protest against the Act would continue in a disciplined, peaceful and democratic way, they said.

Meanwhile, all Assam chief organizing secretary of AASU, Raju Phukan said, “Non-violent and disciplined protest is the strength of the people. We will continue our protest until the CAA is scraped by the government.”

He also warned those trying to stop the voice of the public and said that the anger of the people was being vented in a non-violent and disciplined manner and it was better not to provoke them with oppressive policy. Phukan appealed to the people to be united at this juncture. He said that a third force was now actively involved in derailing the agitation. “Our duty is to thwart the evil design of the third force which is now hatching a ploy to derail the process of peaceful agitation.” He further said that even after creating a difficult situation the government had received nothing but failure in stopping the voice of the public.

Besides members of the AASU and 30 other ethnic organizations, famous TV actor Arun Hazarika, senior citizens, teachers, students of different schools and colleges and many others joined the Bojro Hunkar program at Chungajan under Dhansiri subdivision.

Source: The Sentinel