Mon, 02 Oct 2017

Northeast Today

A Revolution in Electoral System is Needed in Manipur: Khemchand

A Revolution in Electoral System is Needed in Manipur: Khemchand
October 02
12:42 2017
A new revolution in the electoral process is needed to change the system in Manipur, this was stated by speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Y Khemchand during the 29th foundation day celebration of National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT).

“The country has many educated people but only 45 percent is employable. If youth are given skill development training they will be employed easily in any avenue,” he said.

He lamented that public in their heart do not have respect for those people who are into electoral politics. “On the other hand, people give priority to wealthy people at the time of electing representatives. Electors do not give importance to educational qualification or integrity of the person.”

He also pointed out that to bring about a corruption-free Manipur, a revolution in electoral system is needed.

