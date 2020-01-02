Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 02 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

A Ripped Farhan Gets Inside the Boxing Ring in ‘Toofan’ First Look

A Ripped Farhan Gets Inside the Boxing Ring in 'Toofan' First Look
January 02
12:55 2020
NET Bureau

Farhan Akhtar took to social media to share the first look from his upcoming film, Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, where he will be seen donning the avatar of a boxer. The film is set to release in theatres on Gandhi Jayanti, 2 October.

In the first look, Farhan can be seen standing inside the boxing ring, and it is clear that the actor has left no stone unturned to get into the shape of a professional boxer.

“When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing on 2.10.2020,” wrote Farhan.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Isha Talwar, Mrunal Thakur and Rishi Kapoor in important roles

‘Toofan’ is set to clash with two other releases – Soojit Sircar’s ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, starring Vicky Kaushal, and Milap Zaveri’s ‘Satyameva Jayate 2′ with John Abraham.
While Farhan plays the role of boxer Alok Oberoi, Paresh Rawal plays his coach. And Rishi Kapoor plays Farhan’s father in the film.

Toofan marks Farhan’s second collaboration with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The two had earlier worked with each other on another sports film, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, a biopic on athlete Milkha Singh. Just like Toofan, Farhan had trained hard to play a track and field sprinter in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and it went on to become the biggest hit of Farhan’s acting career.

Farhan has been sharing several behind the scenes pictures and videos of his training for the film.

