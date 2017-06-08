A Tribute to a Brave Son Maj David Manlun

Major David Manlun hailed from Churachandpur district in Manipur was born on 27 Jul 1985 in Shillong. Son of a veteran Sub M Khamzalam (Retired) was determined to join the Indian Army as a Commissioned Officer. His elder brother is presently serving with the Assam Regiment at Shillong and sister is married to an Army officer.

A multifaceted personality, an athlete and a keen footballer, Maj David since his childhood had keen interest in sports and represented his team at various levels. He loved music a guitarist and vocalist of repute. He had a linguistic flair. In addition to English, Hindi and his mother tongue Zou, he was proficient in many languages to include Mizo, Kuki and Paite. A personality which was full of life, loved by everyone, his family, friends and colleagues. He lived his life to the fullest.



Maj David Manlun finished his schooling from Army Public School, Shillong graduated from St Anthony’s College Shillong in the year 2006. In 2009 he joined the Officer Training Academy, Chennai. In Mar 2010 he was commissioned into the 1st Battalion the Naga Regiment, the out-fit which remembers him fondly. He joined the battalion at Naugam in J& K and served there for next two years and took part in number of operations. After a stint of peace station at Baklow in HP, he was posted in Nagaland with 164 Inf Bn TA (NAGA) since 2014. Here also, true to his nature he had been part of number of successful operations and in recognition of his exemplary service on 15 Aug 2016 he was awarded with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card.

Having almost completed his tenure of Nagaland and not yet being satiated by action he had opted for deputation to National Security Guard for which the probation was to begin on 23 Jun 2017. Alas! A bright spark gone too soon.

Major David Manlun, who died in a gunfight with militants in Nagaland, was laid to rest with military honours on Thursday at the Assam Regimental Centre in Meghalaya.

Major Manlun, 32, led an Army operation on Tuesday in which three militants of the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent and an autorickshaw driver allegedly ferrying the militants were killed in Nagaland’s Mon district bordering Myanmar.

Hundreds of people, including Meghalaya Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Meghalaya Police chief Swaraj Bir Singh, as well as Army and Meghalaya Police officials paid their last respect to the Major at his residence. The final journey from his house till the Assam Regimental Centre was witnessed by thousands of civilians who thronged the streets to bid adieu to the officer.

