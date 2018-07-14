Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 14 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

AAA and AOA to Present Rs 2 Lakhs Each to Hima Das

AAA and AOA to Present Rs 2 Lakhs Each to Hima Das
July 14
13:46 2018
The Assam Athletic Association (AAA) and Assam Olympic Association (AOA) have decided to present Rs 2 lakh each to Hima Das for her splendid show at the IAAF World U-20 Championship.

The Assam girl clinched a gold medal on Thursday in the women’s 400 metres at the Ratina Stadium in Tampere, Finland with a timing of 51.46 seconds.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Friday, AAA president Rokibul Hussain said that the amount will be handed over to Hima’s parents at her Kandulimari residence at Dhing in Nagaon district on Saturday.

Congratulating Hima for her historic achievement Hussain said, “It is certainly a proud moment for the people of Assam and the organisers of AOA and AAA. We are committed to provide all possible support to Hima while preparing for the upcoming Asian Games and 2020 Olympics.”

Hussain said that it is Hima’s talent, hard work and simplicity which enabled her in reaching such a feat. “She always recalls the names of those persons who supported her in attaining this stage,” Hussain said.

He also urged the government and sports loving people of Assam to support her so that she can earn more laurels for the country and the State.

The State athletic body secretary Pradip Nunisa said, considering Hima’s form it was expected that she will win a medal in Finland. Congratulating Hima, Nunisa said that she will go far if she can maintain her temperament and sound health.

Former international athlete Tayabun Nesha also congratulated Hima for her outstanding performance.

The Dr T Ao Birth Centenary Celebration Committee president Swapnanil Baruah and Assam Sepak Takraw Association congratulated Hima for her gold medal winning performance in Finland. Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi announced a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for the athlete.

- The Assam Tribune

Hima DasIAAF World Championships
