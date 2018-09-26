Aadhar not Mandatory for Bank Account, Mobile Connection: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared the Centre’s flagship Aadhar scheme as Constitutionally valid. The apex court’s five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said Aadhar is meant to help benefits reach the marginalised sections of the society and takes into account the dignity of people not only from personal but also from a community point of view.

The top court said Aadhar is serving much bigger public interest and Aadhar means unique and it is better to be unique than being best. There are three sets of judgements being pronounced on the issue. The first of the three verdicts was pronounced by Justice A K Sikri who wrote the judgement for himself, CJI and Justice A Khanwilkar. Justice Sikri said robust data protection regime has to be brought in place as early as possible. He said the attack on Aadhar by petitioners is based on violation of rights under the Constitution, will lead to a surveillance State.

He said there has been minimal demographic and biometric data collected by UIDAI for Aadhar enrolment. Justice Sikri said unique identification proof also empowers and gives identity to marginalised sections of society. There is no possibility of obtaining a duplicate Aadhar card, he said, adding that there is sufficient defence mechanism for authentication in the Aadhar scheme. The concept of human dignity has been enlarged in the judgement, he said.

Justice Chandrachud and Justice A Bhushan, who are part of the bench, have written their individual opinions. The verdict was pronounced on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhar scheme and its enabling 2016 law.

The bench had on May 10 reserved the verdict on the matter after a marathon hearing that went on for 38 days, spanning four-and-half months.

