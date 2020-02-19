AAMSU to move Supreme Court for national citizenship cards

NET Bureau

The All Assam Minorities Students Union (AAMSU) will file a petition in the Supreme Court with a plea to issue national citizenship cards to those whose names have appeared in the final National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The development has come after the online database of the final NRC recently disappeared from the NRC website due to certain technical issues.

AAMSU Advisor Azizur Rahman told The Sentinel on Tuesday that even though the Union Home Ministry (MHA) has assured that the database of the final NRC is fully secure and all protocols have been maintained, there are reasons to be worried for the safety of such vital in future.

“We will seek the Apex Court’s intervention on the issue. Since a huge number of people who name appeared in the final NRC do not have any document to prove their inclusion, the AAMSU will file a petition in the SC urging the Court to issue directives to the authorities concerned to issue the national citizenship cards. These cards must be issued to those whose names have appeared in the final NRC,” Rahman said.

After the final NRC list was published on August 31, 2019, the complete details of the eligible people included in the final NRC were uploaded on its official website ‘www.nrcassam.nic.in’. The final NRC excluded 19,06,657 persons. A total of 3,11,21,004 names were included out of 3,30,27,661 applicants.

Rahman said the petition is expected to be filed in the SC within this week.

Source: The Sentinel