AAP to Contest in Nagaland Legislative Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Nagaland unit on Tuesday announced that the party will contest the forthcoming Nagaland Legislative Assembly election, 2018.

The party would start announcing the process of candidates by first week of January 2018. Addressing a press conference at Hotel Saramati Dimapur, AAP Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Ashutosh said Nagaland as a border state which is a sensitive area from national point of view should be imperative for the state government to it into a model state.

The PAC member said it was time Nagaland reject corrupt politician and opposition alliance. “AAP is here not to do politics but to change the system by endorsing clean candidates with no criminal past while we welcome honest candidate from other political party and women candidate,” Ashutosh maintained.

He also added “AAP is committed for the vast improvement of road development and education especially bringing in medical colleges in the state.”

Sanjay Singh, another PAC member said AAP is committed to repair Nagaland’s deplorable roads within one year if given an opportunity to form the government in the state and make the state corruption free.

“Nagaland is facing lots of problem where the state education system is at its worst, with poor road condition and health system. AAP will make a manifesto where all this issue will be included,” stated Singh.