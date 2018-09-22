Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 23 Sep 2018

Northeast Today

AAPSU Concerned Over Misuse of APST Rights

AAPSU Concerned Over Misuse of APST Rights
September 22
September 22
14:00 2018
In a letter to the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) laid down some vital points showing concern over the matter of the offsprings of Non-APST and APST mother obtaining APST and other benefits in the state by fraudulently adopting his/her mother’s surname.

AAPSU President Hawa Bagang informed that during the recently held consultative meeting where at least 49 organizations including community based organizations participated, agreed to support the issue. “We have also directed the district units to collect relevant information of such cases. Within two months, we will submit the list to the State government for immediate action against those misusing APST rights,” Bagang asserted.

They further informed that there is an urgent need for a concrete mechanism to be put in place to tackle this growing menace is slowly destabilizing the socio-cultural fabric of Arunachal Pradesh and placed certain demands before the honorable CM.

