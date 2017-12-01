AAPSU Expresses Grief over Demise of Adi Students Union President

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has expressed grief over the untimely demise of Mida Pertin, the president of Adi Students’ Union who met a motor vehicle accident at Meka village on Thursday night.

AAPSU president Hawa Bagang has expressed shocked over the death of Mida Pertin who has been a sincere, hardworking, energetic youth icon and leader. Bagang in his condolence message has consoled the bereaved family.

Mida Pertin was born in 18th October 1985 and graduated as commerce student from Dr. G.R Damodaran College of Science Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu in 2005. He has been a youth icon and served in various platforms and was currently serving as President of Adisu.

Meanwhile the AAPSU taking note of the delay in the construction of Greenfield airport at Holongi in Papum Pare district. The AAPSU has expressed it seriousness to the State government and indigenous people of the locality to sort out the issue for early construction of the airport.

The Greenfield airport project being built by Airport Authority of India (AAI) over 320 hectares has taken very long time due to the land compensation controversy created by the land owners. The AAPSU has appealed the land owners to donate the land for the greater interest of the State to start up the construction of the Airport.

The Greenfield airport has been a cherished dream of every Arunachalee which would boost up the economy and connectivity to the rest of the world, the unduly delay is big setback for the State. The AAPSU also appealed the State Government to find out the alternatives for the early implementation of the project.