AAPSU Hails Vice-President’s Maiden Visit to Arunachal

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has heartily welcomed the maiden visit of the Vice President Venkaiah Naidu of India to Arunachal Pradesh.

In a press statement, AAPSU General Secretary Tobom Dai stated that on behalf of the students’ community of the state, AAPSU extend sincere greetings and accord warm welcome on your maiden visit to this land of diverse cultural ethos, social practices and the sentinel of the motherland.

“Your coming has ignited a feeling of hope and sense of joy among the common denizens of the state,” Dai, said, adding, “However, AAPSU would also like to draw the attention of his Excellency towards the educational sector in the State especially the higher Educational institutions.”

As per AAPSU, the premier institutes of the state like the Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jote, North East Regional institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) which has been giving good performance in human resource development in the past. However in the recent times the institutes have in the news for all wrong reasons which hit the academic performance low.

“The recent hurried resignation of the Director of NIT has come much surprise and has many questions to introspect and the NERIST had to hit the streets with rallies and hunger strike for Director,” he reminded, adding, “The Central government and as well as state government need to draw special attention for conducive environment.”