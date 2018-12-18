AAPSU Implores For Water Treaty With China

November Edition, Statewide Arunachal Pradesh

The Central Water Commission on October 18, 2018, raised an alert that the water level of the Siang in Arunachal rose dramatically, as water overflowed from an artificial lake in Tibet, formed after a landslide blocked the river upstream. An alarm was thus raised in Arunachal Pradesh and in Dibrugarh district of Assam to avoid the riverfront and activities related to the river. Maumita Mazumdar reports

The Water Issue

The water issue between China and India has been persistent for quite long now and this blue ribbon stretching from upstream China and falling into the Bay of Bengal has been shaping the course of the geopolitical scenario of three countries in particular (China-India-Bangladesh) and the whole of South -Asia in general.

The unpredictable changes in the water texture of the Siang River and the dramatic rise of the water level has caused ripples of concern and has once again stirred the necessity of a “Water Treaty” with China.

AAPSU’s Stand

Showing great concern regarding this matter the All Arunachal Pradesh Student Union (AAPSU) has braced the demand of its three federal unit based in Siang Valley, i.e, the All Upper Siang District Student Union; All Siang District Student Union and theAll-East Siang District Student Union. And hence AAPSU has launched its first phase of agitation.

After the unusual and sudden rise of water of the Siang River, the fears regarding the Chinese invasion on the water resource has been hyped and thus the Student Union body staged a two hours rally and silent protest on October 24, at Pasighat to press for a stronger mechanism to avoid the lingering issue on the river.

Addressing to the media in the rally a student union member has said that it is disheartening to note that despite havocs and inundation caused by flash flood of Siang River whereby several villages that have been established since ages have been uprooted and the reverie ecosystem deeply affected; the government of India still remains nonchalant and indifferent to the woes of the people.

Experts’ Speak

Earlier this year, the defence experts of the country have opined that India should have a water sharing agreement with China. As the fumes of China testing techniques to build a 1,000 km long tunnel to divert water from the river to its parched area has been in the air. As stated by the experts “being on upper riparian China should be cognizant of the water sharing and how any project could affect the lower riparian.”

Contrary to this China has always drifted away from sharing any hydrological data about the flow, distribution and quality of water. Despite the existing mechanism under which China should provide hydrological data to India there have been claims by the centre that relevant information is not passed on.

Very recently the inhabitants of the Siang valley spotted Chinese materials floating in the river like empty barrels with the marks of explosives which are used in huge construction. This has created suspicion regarding the intent of the neighbouring nation. Both the countries might have diluted a potential territorial conflict for the time being but the war over water is still to flow.

Thus AAPSU has showcased a strong apprehension toward the denial mode of the central government which is trying to avoid the situation time and again in the pretext of natural calamity. And as stated by the members of the student union, Centre should confront the Chinese government and should mark a permanent solution.

The concern of the student union is no where detached from reality as the much-touted inter-ministerial team requested by the state Chief Minister Pema Khandu through a letter dated September 4, 2018, to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh which was expected to visit the flood-affected area is also possibly averted as no such event has commenced so far.

Final Words

Interacting with the media the union member has protested that it’s the time for the nation to assert and reach out for a “water treaty” rather remaining in a denial mode, lest one day all rivers emerging from Tibet region which is under Chinese occupation will face the same fate as that of river Siang.

Though China has masked its strategies of diverting or storing water and has acclaimed that it would take no such action which would be against the interest of the population residing downstream, there probes in a continuous fear that China might suddenly release a huge amount of water. The recent occurring events have posed a quite similar scenario and hence provoke the requirement of a “Water Treaty”. The government is standing at the edge of reflecting on the demand made by AAPSU as the probability of a hazardous consequence it seems to be nearing.