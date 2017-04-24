AAPSU Leads Protests Against China

Defending China’s move to rename the six places of Arunachal Pradesh, The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Monday took out a protest in Itanagar.

Hundreds of students and general public participated in the protest rally, which started from Akashdeep Ganga and ended at the Itanagar tennis court.

The members of AAPSU said “Arunachal Pradesh is a part of India and will remain a part of India.”

The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs announced on April 14 on its website that it had standardised in Chinese characters, Tibetan and Roman alphabet names of six places in Arunachal Pradesh, which China calls South Tibet.

China’s move is seen as retaliation to India allowing the Dalai Lama to visit the state earlier this month.