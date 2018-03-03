Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 03 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

AAPSU Supports NERIST Students’ Agitation

AAPSU Supports NERIST Students' Agitation
March 03
12:40 2018
NET Bureau

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’Union (AAPSU) in solidarity with the agitating students of NERIST led by Students’ Union of NERIST (SUN) for the appointment of regular Director in the Institute on Friday in its central executive meeting held at central office NEFA Club Building, Itanagar have decided to enforced closing down of all higher educational institutions (all colleges and University) in the state on March 5 next as the first phase of agitation.

In a release issued to the media, the AAPSU stated, “AAPSU while once again strongly endorse the SUN agitation as genuine and legitimate and terms the development as unfortunate and utter negligence by the MHRD, non-responsive attitude on part of MHRD has ultimately made to arrive at this standoff and demand for immediate appointment of a regular director. Dilly-dallying on part of MHRD will make AAPSU intensify its solidarity movement more rigorously after the culmination of the first phase on March 5 next.”

The student organisation has already submitted a memorandum in this regard to the MHRD Minister Prakash Javedekar twice in 2017, once on May and then again in September.

AAPSU NERISTNERISTNERIST Students
0 Comments

0 Comments

