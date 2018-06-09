AAPSU to Launch Rigorous Campaign for Tamman Gamnu

Witnessing the tremendous and spectacular performance by Master Taman Gamnu in Dance reality show – Dance India Dance, The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has decided to launched rigorous campaign for Tamman Gamnu.

According to AAPSU, the young dancing prodigy who has entered the Grand Finale of seasonal DID have not only made our state proud but also is a testimony that hard work and talent never goes unnoticed.

“It has learn that from the beginning until now, Master Taman had been facing untold financial miseries during the course of his participation in the DID with very little support coming in from well-wishers,” shared AAPSU, adding, “However he is consistently performing well in the big screen.”

The AAPSU further in appreciation to the rising dancing Star of the state to the people of the State of Arunachal Pradesh including well-wishers of Taman from other places alike to support Taman Gamnu in voting in large numbers so that our Taman emerges as the winner in the popular dance contest.

It is to be mentioned here that, Taman is a student of class-6 in K V 2, Naharlagun who hails from the remote Janering village upper Subansiri District of Arunachal Pradesh. His father Taga Gamnu is working as peon in the Department of Labour commission and mother is a housewife.