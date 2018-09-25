AAPSU Welcomes Arunachal Government’s Decision of Appointment of DMOs in Health Department

NET Bureau

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), in an official release, has stated that it welcomes the State government’s decision for appointment and transfer posting of deputy directors and DMOs in Health & Family Welfare Department in Arunachal Pradesh based on civil seniority list of APHS Doctors. AAPSU terms the government’s decision as historic in many ways which shall go a long way in streamlining the health department in the state and also prevent out of turn appointment of deputy directors and DMOs. The prevalent practice of pick and choose basis in the appointment whereby junior officers supersedes the senior in the health department have cause dissensions among the serving senior doctors and which is reflected in the overall performance of the department.

“The Union expects that with the insubordination of senior by junior likely to be put into moratorium by the notification, the work culture in the department is expected to reach new height,” the release stated.

The AAPSU opined that the Arunachal government should initiate such system in the Education Department as well whereby it is observed that many junior teachers are serving as DDSEs, Principals, Vice-principals etc. in out of turn appointment thereby affecting the very morale of the department.