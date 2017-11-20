AAPSU Writes to President on Chakma-Hajong Issue

Vehemently opposing the move to grant citizenship to Chakma-Hajong refugees, the apex student body of Arunachal Pradesh — All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking his intervention in the issue.

In a memorandum submitted to the President, AAPSU said, “The vexed issue of Chakma and Hajong have been lingering in the state of Arunachal since last five decades and in the intermittent they have gained more ground by their shrewd network tactics with different constitutional bodies, and Human right organization, also have painted the innocent people as oppressors in the eyes of national and international community.”

AAPSU also informed that lobbyists are spread all around the world and have blatantly subjugated facts and figures in defaming the organization, “The illegal immigrants has total disregard for the law of the land as a result they have encroached Namdapha National Park and have stared usurping local indigenous community land apart from forming an armed underground group that are engaged in heinous crimes”.

“Besides, there are loopholes in the State of Arunachal Pradesh Act, 1986 and Article 371(H) of the Constitution that gives special responsibilities to the governor,” AAPSU alleged, adding, “Thus, the article needs to be revised and state to be brought under Constitutional provisions as provided by Articles 371(A) and 371(G) to Nagaland and Mizoram which grants rights of the land and resources to the indigenous communities of the states.”

The students’ body mentioned that State of Arunachal Pradesh Act, 1986 contains the names of only twelve Scheduled Tribes with some derogatory names and appealed for the inclusion of all tribes with proper nomenclature.

“Names of tribes like Tangsa, Nocte and Wanchoos need to be used instead of clubbing them under Any Naga Tribe,” it suggested.