Aaranyak is Now a Recognized Research Centre of Dibrugarh University

Aaranyak, a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO), has now been recognised as a Research Centre of Dibrugarh University. In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Dibrugarh University and Aaranyak on Friday. This was stated in an official release. Both parties have agreed on establishing a close linkage and functional coordination in the direction of joint undertaking and supervision of research projects, training and consultancy. Dibrugarh University will now provide all the facilities to Aaranyak research scholars to get enrolled in Ph.D. programs at the University under joint supervision and also consider the qualified Aaranyak scientists and professionals as independent recognized supervisors/ guides for different research, teaching programs of the University.

It is worth mentioning that Aaranyak was the recipient of “Best Scientific Institution in Assam” under the category of “State Awards for Scientific Excellence, 2017” by the Science & Technology Department, Government of Assam. Over past more than two decades, Aaranyak has several salient contributions towards scientific research, such as use of acoustic equipment in the Brahmaputra to estimate population size of Gangetic Dolphins, having the in-house facility of only dedicated wildlife Genetics Laboratory of Northeast India that has landmark achievements such as the first in the world in successfully using DNA fingerprinting technology to census greater one-horned rhino in the wild, besides undertaking conservation genetic research on several globally threatened species. Aaranyak has in-house GIS and Remote Sensing facilities since 2005 to cater the need of habitat assessment in North East India and also provided training workshops to students, researchers and GIS users. Aaranyak scientists have from time to time discovered or reported several species which is either new to science or new to the region/country. Aaranyak is the only North East India based NGO who has extensively been using various camera trap technology to document and monitor various wildlife species. Aaranyak in association with ICIMOD also introduced flood early warning system in several flood prone areas of Assam. In addition, Aaranyak has been offering various scientific trainings in the field of wildlife, environment, climate change to enhance the scientific temperament of budding students and researchers of Assam and North Eastern states of India.

The Secretary General & CEO of Aaranyak Dr. Bibhab Kumar Talukdar mentioned “This MoU is a milestone in Aaranyak’s development as a research organization and shall enable us to deliver quality outputs towards research based conservation of biodiversity in Northeast India.” On the further course of actions, he also mentioned “We will work towards undertaking specialized and short duration refresher courses and training programs jointly with the University on the topic of interest to the industry and academia.”