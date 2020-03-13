Aaranyak urges Assam CM to set up modern KNP police station, hospital

Northeast India’s premier biodiversity research and natural environment conservation organisation, Aaranyak has made a request before Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal to set up a full-fledged modern police station and a state-of-the art hospital in Kaziranga National Park (KNP) and World Heritage Site in view if the global importance of the wildlife protection area and its fringes.

In a memorandum, signed by the CEO, Dr Bibhab Talukdar and submitted to the Chief Minister, the nature conservation organisation has made a fervent appeal for upgrading the present Kohora Police Outpost in the KNP under Golaghat

District Police to a full-fledged Kaziranga National Park Police Station with a befitting building design that reflects the grandeur and essence of Kaziranga National Park and World Heritage Site, the abode of one-horned Indian

rhinoceros that attracts wildlife buff, nature lovers and researchers from across the globe.



The memorandum submitted by Aaranyak says, “Kaziranga National Park in Assam is globally known for its successful conservation efforts of greater one horned rhino. The small town in Kaziranga, which Kohora, is having a Police

Outpost which falls under the Golaghat District Police. Kohora is being regarded as the gateway to Kaziranga National Park and thousands of tourists both Indian and foreign stay in lodges in and around Kohora area.”

In view of heavy footfall of tourists as well as concern for keeping constant vigil against poachers in the KNP, the CM has been requested to upgrade Kohora Police Out Post to a full-fledged Kaziranga National Park Police Station which should be designed in a befitting manner.

The CM has been requested to set up a helpline counter for tourists in the proposed Kaziranga National Park Police Station in order to further enhance the image of Assam Police and for that matter the image of Assam.

Aaranyak has further urged Assam Government to also upgrade the present Kohora Hospital to a modern hospital with facilities for the best treatment keeping in mind that frontline forest staff in KNP often get injured due to attacks by wild animals. Injured forest personnel hardly get proper treatment at the present health centre in Kohora due to non-availability of adequate facilities that endangers the life of the injured who have to be evacuated in critical condition to hospitals in Golaghat or Jorhat located at a distance.