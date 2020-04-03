Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 03 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Aarogya Setu: All you need to know about govt’s Covid-19 tracker app

Aarogya Setu: All you need to know about govt’s Covid-19 tracker app
April 03
01:36 2020
The Indian government has unveiled an app called Aarogya Setu designed to alert users if they have come in close proximity with any Covid-19 positive patient.

The app tracks through a Bluetooth and location-generated social graph.

The app is currently available on Google Play Store for download.

Released on Wednesday, the app has already been downloaded over 5,000 times.

To use the app, one needs switch on Bluetooth and location and set location sharing to “always”.

The app’s alerts are accompanied by instructions on how to self-isolate and what to do in case you develop symptoms that may need help and support.

“With Aarogya Setu, you can protect yourself, your family and friends, and help our country in the effort to fight COVID-19,” according to the description of the app.

 

Source: Business Standard

