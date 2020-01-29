AASAA threatens massive protest against Bodoland Territorial Region move

NET Bureau

The All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) has expressed strong reaction against the newly-constituted Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) as per the 3rd Bodo Accord signed between the four factions of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) led by Ranjan Daimary, Gabinda Basumatary, Dhiren Boro and B. Saoraigwra, and the Government of India and Government of Assam, on January 27.

“The BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the State have attempted to destroy the land and political rights of the Adivasis by constituting BTR. As protest against it, mega mass conventions will be organized in BTR districts – Chirang, Odalguri, Baksa and Biswanath – in the first and second weeks of February,” declared the organization in Lakhimpur on Tuesday.

Notably, AASAA took this decision in the central committee executive body meet held at Junubosti High School of Lakhimpur on Tuesday. The meet was held with president Stephen Lakra in the chair under the management of general secretary Deben Urang in the presence of almost all executive dignitaries, members, the presidents and general secretaries of Dibrugarh, Sivsagar, Charaideo, Jorhat, Kokrajhar, Sonitpur, Golaghat Dhemaji, Biswanath and Lakhimpur district units of the organization. In the meet, detailed discussion was held on BTR and several decisions were taken regarding the issue. The organization will stage railway blockade too in the third week of February in all these districts.

On the other hand, the same executive meet decided to organize the 8th triennial session of the organization on February 22 and February 23 in Sonitpur district while the 17th Adivasi Mahasabha will be held from March 13 to March 15 at Rangajan in Golaghat district. The organization will be extending its full support to the agitation against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 20019 led by All Assam Students’ Union. A 50-member delegation of the organization will visit Ranchi of Jharkhand in order to gather comprehensive knowledge about the movement spearheaded by Bircha Munda in order to safeguard the rights and greater interest of the Adivasi community.

Adviser Godfrey Here, vice-presidents Melkhas Toppo, Rustom Kujur and Godwin Hemrom, and other dignitaries of the organization were present in the executive meet.

Source: The Sentinel