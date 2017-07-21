AASU Appeals for Protection Land Rights of Indigenous People

In a statement issued on Thursday evening it was informed that a delegation of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) appealed before the Committee for Protection of Land Rights of the Indigenous People of Assam for declaration of a new land policy and a land law based on this policy for safeguarding the land rights of the indigenous people of Assam.

The delegation urged the Committee, headed by former Chief Election Commissioner HS Brahma, that Clause Six of the Assam Accord should be the basis for this land law to safeguard the interest of the indigenous people.

“The model of allowing only the indigenous people with the right to hold land, which is prevalent in several states of the region, should also be followed by Assam,” the statement said.

The AASU delegation also laid stress on conducting a transparent survey of the entire land area of the State with the application of modern technology.

“It should also be made sure that agricultural lands are not transferred to non-agricultural purposes and efforts should be made to gather precise information on the land allotted to the tea estates and the present size of the land under the occupation of the tea estates,” added the statement.

It may be mentioned here that going by the provisions of the Assam Accord, 1951 should be the base year for the constitutional safeguard to the indigenous people of the State.