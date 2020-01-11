Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 11 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

AASU greets Rameswar Teli with black flag in Naharkatia

AASU greets Rameswar Teli with black flag in Naharkatia
January 11
13:16 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Amidst ongoing massive protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Central Minister Rameswar Teli on Friday evening faced a protest with black flags from the activists of AASU Tengakhat regional unit.

Some activists of the Tengakhat unit of the students’ union on Friday evening around 6.30 pm showed black flags to Rameswar Teli in Tengakhat when he passed through Duliajan.

The AASU activists shouted various slogans against the BJP-led alliance government and termed the Saffron party and its government as betrayers.

The activists said that AASU would not sit quietly. Rather, the organization or the students’ community would launch massive protests in the State against the suicidal Act until and unless it was scrapped.

Source: The Sentinel

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.