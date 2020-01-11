AASU greets Rameswar Teli with black flag in Naharkatia

NET Bureau

Amidst ongoing massive protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Central Minister Rameswar Teli on Friday evening faced a protest with black flags from the activists of AASU Tengakhat regional unit.

Some activists of the Tengakhat unit of the students’ union on Friday evening around 6.30 pm showed black flags to Rameswar Teli in Tengakhat when he passed through Duliajan.

The AASU activists shouted various slogans against the BJP-led alliance government and termed the Saffron party and its government as betrayers.

The activists said that AASU would not sit quietly. Rather, the organization or the students’ community would launch massive protests in the State against the suicidal Act until and unless it was scrapped.

Source: The Sentinel