Wed, 29 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

AASU to hold discussions on BTAD issues

AASU to hold discussions on BTAD issues
January 29
11:44 2020
NET Bureau

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has called for Constitutional safeguards to land, employment, language, political rights of all people dwelling in the BTAD area.

Saying that the students’ body has always been in favour of a peaceful solution to the pending issues of the Bodo community, the AASU leaders also stated that the responsibility to address the apprehensions of the common people there lies with the signatories of the Bodo accord.

In this regard, AASU will hold consultations with ABSU (All Bodo Students Union), and the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) chief as well as the Central and State governments.

Source: The Sentinel

