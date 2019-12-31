Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 31 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

AATSU demands job creation

December 31
11:36 2019
NET Bureau

The All Arunachal Tourism Students Union (AATSU) on Monday stated that despite many job vacancies in the state tourism department, the state government has not create new jobs for the Hospitality Management students, for which they remained jobless for years.

The union had submitted a memorandum to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar during the day demanding creation of Hospitality Management posts in the tourism department. The union had also submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 14 last with the same demand.

The AATSU in a communiqué pointed out that 25 districts of the state do not have District Tourism Officer (DTO), Tourism Information Officer (TIO) and other officials of the department.

Moreover, due to non creation of new posts, a few professionals from the HM are crossing the maximum age limit, the union added.

AATSU appealed the chief secretary for early consideration and action over the request for the welfare of the youth of the state.

Earlier, in its memorandum to Khandu, the AATSU requested him for introduction of tourism course at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU).

The union also asked for extending education schemes and loans to the Tourism students on priority so that they could go for self-employment avenues, the communiqué added

Source: The Arunachal Times

