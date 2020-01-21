AATSU holds rally, demands clean GoAP stand on Chakma-Hajong issue

NET Bureau

All Arunachal Tribal Students Union (AATSU) on Monday demanded immediate clarification on status of Chakma-Hajong refuges living in Arunachal Pradesh.

The AATSU members, who conducted a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act-2019 (CAA), demanded that the state Govt led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu should immediately make public about the actual status of Chakma-Hajong refugees, reality of the CAAct and its backdrop in contest of the NE region, Arunachal Pradesh in particular.

The placards and banners holding members shouting slogans – Narendra Modi hai hai, Amit Shah hai hai, We don’t want CAA in Arunachal, Bharat mata ki jai, go back go back CAA, go back – etc began the rally from IG Park tennis court and culminated near Raj Bhawan where the members also staged dharna.

Addressing media persons in APC here later, AATSU President Techi Baba criticized the BJP-led GoI for implementation of CAA. The GoI is trying to overburden the innocent tribal people of the state, who have been already facing several problem, he said.

The ILP system should be strengthened as huge influx violated its provisions and a day might when the system would be meaningless, he said to justify the demand.

Pointing out that the CAA was not in the interest of the indigenous people, the question of supporting it does not arise for which the GoAP should clarify its clear stand on its, particularly about Chakma-Hajong imbroglio, he said.

Though the participants were few but they were confident of support of one and all to their stand against the CAA, he added.

Source: The Arunachal Observer