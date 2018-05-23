AB De Villiers Announces Retirement from International Cricket

South Africa batting star AB de Villiers on Wednesday announced retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

AB de Villiers announced the decision via a video message on his Twitter handle. “I’ve made a big decision today,” De Villiers tweet read.

“Hi, this is the Tux cricket club. The high-performance centre in Pretoria where 14 seasons ago I arrived as a nervous youngster when I was first called into the Proteas squad. Today at the same place, I want to let you know that I have decided to retire from all international cricket with immediate effect,” De Villiers said in a video message.

“After 114 Tests, 228 ODIs, 78 T20Is. It is time for others to take over. I have had my turn and to be honest I am tired. This is a tough decision. I have thought long and hard about it. I would like to retire still playing decent cricket. After the fantastic series win against India and Australia. Now feels the right time to step aside. It would not be right for me to pick and choose where and when and in what format I play for the Proteas. For me in green and gold, it must be everything or nothing. I will always be grateful to my teammates, coaches and the staff of Cricket South Africa for their support through all these years,” De Villiers said.

AB de Villiers represented South Africa in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is. The right-hander has 8765 Tests, 9577 ODIs and 1672 T20Is runs to his name.

Source: NDTV