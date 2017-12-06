Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 06 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

AB Enterprises to Run Buses in Assam

AB Enterprises to Run Buses in Assam
December 06
21:44 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Inter-city bus operator AB Business Enterprises Pvt Ltd will soon sign an MoU with the Assam government to operate bus service on public-private-partnership (PPP) model, said a company official.

“We will operate our service in 10 destinations. The buses and drivers will be ours whereas the conductor will be an Assam government person as he has to collect the fare,” A. Afzal, Chairman and Managing Director, told reporters on Wednesday.

He said the company would be paid for each kilometre the buses run. Afzal said the group was also in discussion with the Odisha government to operate bus services on PPP model.

The AB Enterprises is the holding company of the Rs 450 crore revenue group present in transport, logistics, hospitality and other lines.

Afzal said the company was in the process of raising Rs 250 crore from private equity investors and dilute around 25 per cent stake.

He said the company will import 100 battery-operated buses from Hungary-based Carpel Holding Plc for inter-city operation in Tamil Nadu in 2019.

Afzal said studies are on to set up the necessary infrastructure for battery charging or replacement at every 250 km on the bus routes operated by the company.

From one metre taxi in 1967, the group has come a long way to operate a fleet of 1,500 buses and several trucks, Afzal said.

-IANS

Tags
AB EnterprisesAB Enterprises Assam
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.