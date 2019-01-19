Abandon Dead Body of New Born Found in Boying Village

NET Bureau, Maksam Tayeng

Shocking the villagers of Boying village and other nearby villages, one dead body of a newborn baby girl was found at Boying village on Thursday morning which was later reported to police and postmortem reports from medical are still awaited.

As per Tobuk Dai, village President of Boying Baane Kebang and Ote Rukbo, Head Gaon Burah the dead body was found at around 10 AM on Thursday morning where some dogs and pigs were feasting over it. “As the throwing/abandoning of such newborn in the village has disgraced the village’s sanctity, I reported the matter to police immediately and police took away the death body. Some portion of the newborn was already eaten by the dogs, it was such a pathetic situation for us in the village. We tried enquire who have abandoned the newborn, but no one from our village is there to do the inhuman act of carelessly abandoning the newborn”, added Tobuk Dai along and Ojong Moyong, village General Secretary.

Meanwhile, All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union General Secretary, Tobom Dai, who hails from Boying village, has alleged negligence from medical department in carrying out the timely postmortem of the death body. Condemning the incident, Dai has said that, the inhumanity has been degraded by such inhuman act and it has brought irreparable disrepute to the sanctity of Boying village. Other organizations like All Bogong Students’ Union (E) President, Lungkang Ering and All East Siang District Students’ Union President, Oyin Yosung have also appealed the police to investigate the matter on priority to unearth the person behind throwing of newborn in such a manner.

When contacted, OC Pasighat PS, Atan Taki informed this scribe that, the matter is under investigation. However, he feels that the newborn must have been abandoned as usually done when a newborn dies. On the part of Bakin Pertin General Hospital Pasighat, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Y.R. Darang said that, post mortem requisition didn’t come to her office yesterday and it didn’t reach the office today in the morning too. “Had we got the requisition for the post mortem we would have let it done without delay, however we will do it tomorrow”, added Dr. YR Darang.