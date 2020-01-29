Abducted Assam driver rescued, 2 held

NET Bureau

Police have arrested two notorious criminals from the North Garo Hills for their alleged involvement in the abduction of a driver from Assam near Dingok village under the Bajengdoba Police Station. The driver was also rescued unharmed.

According to delayed information received here, the duo was held on January 26. A third member of the gang, who was with them at the time of the police action, managed to escape.

On January 24, the armed miscreants stopped a Mahindra Bolero vehicle coming from Assam near Dingok and kidnapped the driver. Other occupants of the vehicle later filed a police complaint at Tura.

Following this, a search operation was launched to rescue the driver, identified as Rahim Manuar Ali.

“After continuous search operations by the police from the Resubelpara and Bajengdoba police stations, the abductors were traced to Raja Apal, where they were apprehended. A third abductor managed to escape and a search operation is on to nab him,” said North Garo Hills SP Abraham T Sangma.

Weapons, including country-made rifles, have also been recovered from the two criminals identified as Rupen Marak (36) and Danseng G Momin (20). Marak is a habitual offender and had been out on bail. Both of them are residents of Raja Apal village under the Bajengdoba Police Station.

Source: The Assam Tribune