Fri, 01 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Abducted Bank Employees Return Unharmed in Tripura

Abducted Bank Employees Return Unharmed in Tripura
December 01
14:20 2017
Four kidnapped bank employees have returned unharmed in Tripura on Friday, a week after they were abducted by unidentified men from Gomati district, police said.

The kidnapped persons were released near Manik Bazar in the neighbouring Teliamura sub-division of Khowai district at around 7am, Additional SP of Gomati district, Nabadweep Jamatiya said.

After being released, the bank employees called up their family members over mobile phones, following which they were taken to their respective homes, Jamatiya said.

They would be questioned later to get information about the incident, the police officer said. The bank employees have been identified as branch manager Tanmoy Bhattacharya (30), assistant manager Sujit Dey (28), and two other staff members Raktim Bhowmick (31) and Subrata Debbarma (32).

The four employees of the bank’s branch in Taidu, 50km from Agartala, were returning home after work on Friday when they were kidnapped at Taidu.

A massive search operation had been launched by the police and paramilitary forces to rescue them. The BSF was also alerted to prevent the kidnappers from sneaking into neighbouring Bangladesh with the captives.

-PTI

Tags
Bank Employees
