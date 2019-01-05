Abhyudaya: A Pilot Project to Impart Education With Innovative Ideas

NET Bureau

Abhyudaya Dhubri Project is setting an example for the public education system in Assam, where government schools, department of education and district administration with the technical and operational support from Eckovation has created an educational revolution. The students, teachers, district administration and Eckovation are the drivers of change to deliver quality education at the doorstep of students who otherwise cannot even afford to avail it owing to the economic and locational constraints.

Low learning outcome, teacher-pupil ratio not satisfactory, lack of subject specialist teachers, poor attendance of students, apprehension of exams due to detention policy and significant drop out rate – are some of the reasons that prompted Dhubri district administration to chalk out a well-planned project called Abhyudaya to upgrade the standard of education.

Most of the students come from BPL families and geographically remote riverine island regions where they need to make a choice between going to school or going for daily wagers work to support their families livelihood. Many students just take admission to become beneficiaries of Government Schemes like Mid Day Meal, school uniforms, completely free education supported by required books and notebooks.

This has become the major reason for the poor ratio of the number of students attending the school regularly to the number of students registered in schools and hence poor learning outcomes of students.

However, with the support from Dhubri Deputy Commissioner Anant Lal Gyani, Eckovation decided to start the project, including only 10 schools in the pilot phase which had sufficient attendance so that a measurable impact could be made.

“We created a long list based on data that we had on papers. Out of that, we studied 35 schools and finalised only 10 schools for the project. This was a big challenge for Eckovation to ensure the reach of quality education to these students. Based on our field study and observations in the district with its unique socio-economic complexities, we prepared a solution for ensuring the quality education in the public schools of the district,” Gyani said when contacted by The Sentinel.

This innovation is based on three key features: Assessment and continuous monitoring, Contextualised Learning and Multi-Platform Learning Facilities.

Source: The Sentinel