ABK with DMO Pasighat conducts Health awareness program at Namsing

Maksam Tayeng

In view of outbreak of several cases of Japanese Encephalitis disease in Pasighat, the Adi Baane Kebang in association with District Medical Officer, East Siang District organized a major health awareness camp yesterday at the community hall of Namsing village under Mebo Sub-Division which was attended by executive members of ABK and officials of health department including public of Namsing village.

In his message to the general public, Dr. Kaling Dai, District Medical Officer, East Siang District said that, the people should focus on three things mainly, i.e. knowledge, attitude and practice. Dr. Dai made it a point that, the common public must understand and have the knowledge about the diseases and how to keep one secured by incorporating good attitude to commit for doing away or keep surroundings clean by means of practices and activities in the form of source reduction etc. He also said that, though several cases of Japanese Encephalitis have been detected here in the district there is nothing to panic as the situation is now under controlled. However, he advised the people to keep themselves alert as preventive measures and use mosquito nets etc while doing source reduction activities as routine works.

Dr. Keni Lego, District Vector Borne Disease Control Programme Control Officer while presenting a PowerPoint presentation regarding the various diseases like JE, Dengue, Malaria etc said that, the source reduction and keeping safe by using mosquito nets are the only preventive measures from these diseases. Though vaccine for JE is taken at this time, it won’t protect you from the disease as this medicine will get effective only after three months of its injection. Dr. Lego vividly explained the cause and preventive measures of all these diseases, but said that the people needn’t panic about the cases of outbreak of JE in the district as there was not even a single case of JE related death in the district.

Meanwhile, ABK President, Er. Getom Borang and ABK and Secretary General, Okom Yosung has categorically said that, ABK is seriously concern about the outbreak of Japanese Encephalitis and other related diseases in the Adi belt and Adi inhabited villages and blocks. Er. Borang marked that, the outbreak of JE and its large number of positive cases here in East Siang made the ABK resolved to conduct such awareness program in the villages and blocks so as to keep people safe from such diseases.

Er. Borang also made a mention that, ABK had also strongly pursued for early release of flood control funds for Lower Mebo villages which was also raised in the pre-budget meeting of CBOs with Chief Minister which is finally sanctioned and ABK is very happy for the release and sanctioning of the funds of Rs. 35 Cr. Which will be used for flood control work along Siang river bank in the left bank side of Siang river from Sigar to Mer village. Besides these, ABK has also strongly pursued with the government regarding early completion of Sisar Bridge between Pasighat and Roing, Construction of Arunachal University, Nugong bridge, Reying-Yateh road under Payum circle and also construction of Doying Gumin hall, informed Er. Getom Borang, President, ABK.

Earlier in the program, the ABK Monggu Banggo Block extended its executive members and portfolios and swearing-in ceremony was also held while reaffirming for doing more social works for the betterment and upliment of the society in its progress.