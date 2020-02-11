ABSU likely to form political party

NET Bureau

Ahead of the election to the BTC in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), a new political party is set to be formed in the State by the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU).

The chances of formation of the new political force were heightened by the newly signed tripartite peace accord. The final decision on the new political party may be taken in the convention organised by the tribal student group on February 12 and 13 at Tamulpur.

Speaking about the emergence of a new political party, ABSU leader Pramod Boro today told The Assam Tribune that it would take a call regarding the coming BTR election and formation of the new political party in the Tamulpur convention.

“At present, no decision has been taken over the matter and the same will be decided at the Tamulpur meet,” he said.

Boro also made it clear that the main objective of the Tamulpur convention is to formulate the future road map of the ABSU.

“It is time to formulate a new road map to make a change in the socioeconomic sphere of the BTR. The ABSU will have to work further for the development of the youth and the education sector of the region. Moreover, we need proper implementation of the BTR accord. So the Tamulpur convention will be a very important event for all the Bodo people,” he said.

The student leader pointed out that now all the parties and organisations of the Bodoland need to be united for the greater interest of the Bodo people of Assam.

NDFB leader Dhiren Bodo, meanwhile, said that at present he has no plan to take part in active politics.

“At present our main aim is to ensure proper implementation of the BTR accord. For this, we need a strong government machinery. Therefore, we are thinking of supporting a major political party in the coming BTR election, as very little time is left to form our own political party,” he said.

He also stated that all the factions of the NDFB must be united for the interest of Bodoland.

NDFB leader Ranjan Daimari, informing about his future plan, said, “At present we are working to unite all the factions of the NDFB but no decision has been taken on participation in active politics. The new accord has given birth to a new era of peace and we will work for the development the Bodo people in a united way.”

Source: The Assam Tribune