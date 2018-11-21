ABVP organized free skill development workshop at Government College Bomdila

NET Bureau

Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), with a motive to provide training to the youth of Arunachal Pradesh in enriching their skill and knowledge in various hobbies, ABVP’s Bomdila Unit organized Free Skill Development Workshop in Government College Bomdila during 17-20 November. Students were provided training on various hobby idea by the experts from Gujarat Ms. Niyati Pandya.

The training was imparted on Candle Making & Designing, Soft Toys Making, Bottle Decoration and Glass Paining in this workshop. The valedictory program was chaired by Dr. Tashi Phuntso, Assistant Professor of Economics Department, Government College Bomdila in the presence of ABVP’s National Executive Council Member Mr. Jeli Ete, Town Joint Secretary Mr. Tsering Dorjee Soisow. As a resource person Mrs. Niyati Pandya from Gujarat had provided training to the 38 Girls registered in the skill development program for participation.