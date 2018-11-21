Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 21 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

ABVP organized free skill development workshop at Government College Bomdila

ABVP organized free skill development workshop at Government College Bomdila
November 21
12:22 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends
NET Bureau
Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), with a motive to provide training to the youth of Arunachal Pradesh in enriching their skill and knowledge in various hobbies, ABVP’s Bomdila Unit organized Free Skill Development Workshop in Government College Bomdila during 17-20 November. Students were provided training on various hobby idea by the experts from Gujarat Ms. Niyati Pandya.
The training was imparted on Candle Making & Designing, Soft Toys Making, Bottle Decoration and Glass Paining in this workshop. The valedictory program was chaired by Dr. Tashi Phuntso, Assistant Professor of Economics Department, Government College Bomdila in the presence of ABVP’s National Executive Council Member Mr. Jeli Ete, Town Joint Secretary Mr. Tsering Dorjee Soisow. As a resource person Mrs. Niyati Pandya from Gujarat had provided training to the 38 Girls registered in the skill development program for participation.

 

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.