ACCI Mourned Over the Passing Away of Dwarika Prasad Bazari

NET Bureau

Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ACCI) members led by its president Tarh Nachung, on behalf of traders’ community of the state, on Monday in a meeting at Nirjuli deeply mourned over the passing away of Dwarika Prasad Bazari, 80, at Niba Hospital at about 7 PM on Sunday.

Lt Bazari was father of prominent trader-cum-Nirjuli based M/s Polo Trade Centre MD Sanjay Bazari, who has been serving the state for last 29 years.

All traders here had downed their shutter till midday on Monday in his respect at the initiative of Nirjuli Marker Welfare Association.