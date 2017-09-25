Acclaimed Film, Theatre Personality Abdul Majid Dead

Veteran Assamese film and theatre personality Abdul Majid died in Guwahati on SUnday following protracted illness, his family said. Majid (86) is survived by his wife and three sons.

He was admitted to a local hospital on September 15 due to age-related ailments, where he breathed his last on Sunday morning, the family said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled Majid’s death, saying he gave a new dimension to Assamese cinema, along with showing his sense of social responsibility. “His death is an irreparable loss to the cultural field of Assam,” Sonowal added.

Former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi visited the film-maker’s house to offer his condolences to the bereaved family.

Born at Jorhat in 1931, Majid made his film debut with ‘Ronga Police’ in 1957 and went on to make the National award winning ‘Chameli Memsahab’, for which Bhupen Hazarika also won the best music composer’s award.

Other prominent films that Majid directed include ‘Morom Trishna’, ‘Bonohansha’, ‘Bonjui’, ‘Punakon’ and ‘Uttarkal’. He also acted in several films.

Majid, a theatre director of equal repute, helmed popular plays like ‘Banchit’, ‘Dhulimakoti’, ‘Sor’, ‘Xihat’, ‘Ahise’ and ‘Sur’. Majid also acted in several Assamese television serials, and directed the highly-acclaimed serial ‘Namghoria’.

Assam government had honoured Majid with the prestigious ‘Bishnu Prasad Rabha’ award, while several organisations have conferred him with lifetime achievement awards.

