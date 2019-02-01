Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 01 Feb 2019

Northeast Today

Accused of being informer, girl shot dead at point blank range in Kashmir

Accused of being informer, girl shot dead at point blank range in Kashmir
February 01
11:14 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

 In a tragic incident, a bullet riddled body of a girl was recovered from South Kashmir’s Shopian on Friday morning.

A group of terrorists had abducted her and shot her at point blank range. Minutes after the incident, the video, which is extremely disturbing in nature was circulated. The police have advised people not to share the video. In the video the girl is seen seeking pardon before she was shot down.

The girl identified as Ishrat Muneer Bhat of Dangepora, Pulwama was abducted and later shot dead from point blank range at Cherbagh area of Draggad in Shopian. The police said that the girl is the maternal cousin of slain terrorist Zeenat-ul-Islam.

While the police is yet to ascertain the reason behind the killing, it is suspected that it was the information given by her that led to the killing of Islam in an encounter last year.

Islam was one of the most dreaded terrorists in the Valley and had been graded A++. He was killed along with his associate at Katpora in Kulgam.

Source: One India

Tags
KashmirShot Dead
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.