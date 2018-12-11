Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 11 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

ACDSU Emphasises on the Rights and Concerns of Indigeneous People

December 11
16:28 2018
NET Bureau

ACDSU strongly condemns the steps taken by Government of Arunachal Pradesh in granting of PRC to Gorkhas in the Vijaynagar area.

The student union emphasized respecting the rights and concerns of indigenous people.

“Land has been our ancient resource and we have strong cultural and traditional ties with it. Any moves to violate such ties would need consensus to be built with indigenous people of the land first” said a member from ACDSU.

ACDSU’s general secretary Chumtu Tunghkhang said that the granting of PRC to Gorkhas would eventually lead to more such demands in the coming days. “This current move by Govt of Arunachal Pradesh has been done with undue haste not even giving an opportunity for the people of the district to be heard. The Gorkhas were brought with a lease for 30 years and any move to covert such lease would be a violation of rights of local people” he further added.

The union also said that they welcome the statement of AAPSU in this regard which has noted that the process of granting PRC has been done with undue haste without even JHPC process being completed.

ACDSUGorkhasIndigeneous PeoplePRC
